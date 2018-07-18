WATCH: Thieves Steal $27,000 Of Apple Store Stuff

Screenshot/Inside Edition YouTube

A gang of men, described as a flash mob of thieves, stole $27,000 of Apple merchandise from a Mall in Fresno, California.

Surveillance footage has been released of the LA mall being targeted. A group of girls huddle together away from the dangerous men while a man stands in the doorway to hinder the thieves. However, the hoodied men got away.

Furthermore, Apple has security in place. This means the iPhones on display have kill switches that activate when the phone leaves the Apple store Wi-Fi. This leaves the iPhones unsellable.

The robbers can be seen taking MacBooks and iPhones from the store, snapping the security cords. This has been happening in the US. The flash mob find various places to stand in the store, looking at the merchandise as if they were customers. Then, they coordinate to run with the products, breaking the security tags in the process.

What should you do in your local Apple store?

If this craze hits an Apple store near you, security expert Pat Brosnan suggests you do not act like the hero. Stay well away from the criminals and do not intervene. We hope these people are caught, especially after they learn they cannot sell what they have stolen.

