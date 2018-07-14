6 Mad Myths About Immigration

71 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Everyone and their grandmother tend to have an opinion about immigration. Whichever side you fall on this line, there’s a good chance that some of the facts that you bring up in arguments are just plain wrong. Here are a few of the myths about immigration that you’ve probably heard over the years that could not be further from the truth. We’ll start with the big one.

Immigration Is Easy

This is perhaps the biggest lie heard about immigration today. The arguments go like this. Why are people immigrating illegally when it’s so easy to immigrate using the system? Except, it isn’t. In fact, a lot of countries are incredibly difficult to immigrate to including the UK, Australia and America to name but a few. When you immigrate to countries like this, you will often have to jump through a number of hoops just to be considered.

Even getting a visa to work can be difficult, particularly if you don’t already have a job ready to take on when you move over there. The argument for this is that governments don’t want people coming in who won’t bring anything to the economy. The most classic example of this is Australia who have one of the most difficult immigration systems in the world, but they are not the only ones.

A Citizenship application is not easy and to have any hope of getting your application approved you really do need to have an expert on your side. If you do have an expert, then you’re going to have a much better chance at, not necessarily an easy ride but a smooth one.

You might think once you’re in the country, your troubles are over. Not quite. If you leave the country, there’s always the possibility that either through a paperwork mistake or another issue you might not be able to get back in!

Most Immigration Is Illegal

Guess again, most immigration does occur through the system and is completely legal. Take America as an example. In 2014 of the 40 million foreign-born individuals living in the country, forty-four percent were naturalized, and another forty percent were there on visas or green cards. That leads to a small minority of people that were actually in the country illegally. Now, of course, the rub here is that since illegal immigrants are undocumented, it’s hard to get an accurate number. But, experts believe that the number of illegal immigrants is still relatively low compared to those who come through the system and face extreme adversity to do so.

Immigrants Only Come From Certain Countries

Again, apparently not and we can look at America as an example. Americans who are against immigration probably have their own ideas about which countries illegal immigrants are coming from. Indeed, the travel ban suggests the president has his own ideas as well. Interestingly though, most immigrants are actually coming from Asia and Africa according to recent reports. And, yes, the majority are travelling across the border legally.

Immigrants Often Don’t Learn The Native Language

Not true, immigrants typically do learn the native language, and those who seek naturalisation must do so to pass some very difficult tests. A recent consensus in American found that around 35 percent spoke English very well and another 20 percent spoke English well. Despite reports to the country, people who immigrate are often eager to learn the language, understand the culture and essentially make it as easy as possible to find a good paying job to support both them and their family.

While we’re on that subject, it’s worth looking at whether immigrants really take jobs from native residents. Again, evidence suggests otherwise. Indeed, US natives take more jobs than naturalized citizens and workers on visas in every single industry.

Immigrants Don’t Pay Taxes

Actually, they do. They pay taxes every time they purchase a product from food to clothing. This is true for both documents and undocumented immigrants. In fact, the US Social Security Administration suggested that undocumented immigrants in 2013 had paid $13 billion in the payroll tax for benefits that they would never see or benefit from. We bet you didn’t think that illegal immigrants could be paying for some of your benefits, did you? But that’s exactly what might be happening.

Immigrants Bring Crime And Civil Unrest

In the US, we have Sanctuary counties where refugees and other immigrants set up and find shelter and homes. In these counties, the crime rates are actually lower compared to the rest of the country. This puts a serious spanner in the argument that the worst people are coming in through immigration.

