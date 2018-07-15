WATCH: Guy Quit His Job With A Champagne Rampage

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

He quit by trashing his bosses office and dousing himself in champagne

We’ve all been there at some point in our career. It’s a sh**ty day at work, Barry from HR keeps cracking awful jokes, Joan from accounting insists on eating salt and vinegar crisps at her desk all damn day whilst chewing louder than a Dyson sucking up kitty litter.

You’re tired and all you can think about is getting home for a nice long soak in the tub with a glass of wine and your feet up. But wait, here comes your boss with yet another stack of work for you to do.

Inevitably you begin to consider redrafting that resignation letter you’ve had saved on your computer for over a month. Sound about right? Simply quitting wasn’t good enough for Francesco Pellegrino.

Pellegrino, formerly of Sidoti & Co. an equity research company on Wall street where he was a senior analyst, chose to quit his job in spectacular fashion.

It’s unclear what his boss had done to cause Pellegrino to quit in such a manner but it’s clear from his Instagram video that he was pretty pissed off. A source close to the company claims that Pellegrino felt that he was underpaid. Check it out:

Champagne Rampage

In the three-minute video posted by Pellegrino he chronicles his rampage through the office. He pours multiple bottles of champagne over himself, his bosses paperwork and business cards before proceeding to seemingly lock his boss out of his own computer.

Still not content with the devastation in his wake, he then printed his resignation letter to leave on his desk which simply read “F**k you, I quit”. You may have noticed the can of White Claw spiked seltzer in the fish tank too, not sure what the fish did, perhaps they stole his lunch or something?

The New York Post attempted to contact Mr Pellegrino on Monday for comment but were unsuccessful. The account of ‘White Claw king of NYC’ as he called himself on Instagram was also deleted on Monday.

The post also contacted Peter Sidoti, chief executive of the company for a comment on Pellegrino’s office chaos. Sidoti said,

“I don’t even know how to respond,” before hanging up.

Epic resignation or stupid outburst? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.