Questioning The Politics Of America: Baron Cohen’s New TV Show

Getty Images/Showtime/Ringer illustration

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image via

Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a teaser trailer for his new TV show!

Set to air this weekend in America, Baron Cohen can be seen getting up to his old tricks in the new trailer. Before he hit superstardom, he would interview people in his characters. However, becoming a household name it is hard to be outrageous and quirky.

Although, it looks like we’re getting some cheekiness from Mr Cohen. In the trailer, he can be seen asking the 46th Vice President of the United States to sign a waterboard. Rick Cheney goes on to say that it’s a first and he’s never been asked to do that before.

Who is America?

Well if that’s what the trailer shows us, I hope the antics get even crazier. Also, the show could have a pertinent voice about the politics of America. The question posed by the title of the programme seems relevant and conflicting. Hopefully, Baron Cohen will push the boundaries and make us laugh as he attempts to find out.

Sacha Baron Cohen and the current US President Donald Trump have a difficult relationship. Although, simply put they don’t like each other. Only this Independence Day did Sacha troll the president with a video on his Twitter. It features a speech of Trump slamming Baron Cohen. In titles over the video, it announces the return of the Borat actor the small screen. The video also torments the infamous Trump University.

We hope to see this satirical edge to Baron Cohen’s upcoming ‘Who is America?’.