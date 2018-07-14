Keep Your Eyes On Me: Watch This Formation Wingsuit Terrain As One Person Flies Blind!

213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via Shock Mansion

This Formation Wingsuit Terrain Amazes As One Of The Fliers Flies Blind.

Talk about blind trust! This clip below is from the upcoming film ‘Blind Trust’, which tells the story of Brendan Weinstein, and Greg Noonan learning to fly formations where one person is completely reliant on the body signals of the other to guide them as they fly looking away from the landscape around them. This clip was the first run of eleven down the Mettlehorn completed by the team and it will astound you. Check it out below:

For more of the same concept, check out this GoPro capturing wing pilots taking the ultimate dive!