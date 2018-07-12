Don’t Be A Starving Artist: 10 Careers For People That Love Drawing

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Source

Your love of doodling needn’t just be a hobby. There are many well-paid careers out there that require a talent for drawing. Here are just ten examples of careers in which your artistic flair could be put to good use.

Art teacher

For many avid doodlers, art class was a chance to finally let loose one’s imagination. Working as an art teacher could be a great way of passing on your knowledge and helping to encourage others with a passion for drawing to hone their skills.

Whilst it’s possible to set up your own private art class, many who want to get into teaching choose to work in a school. Becoming an art teacher often involves first developing a diverse array of artistic talents – whilst drawing may be your greatest strength, being able to work with sculptures and paint could also be advantageous. From here, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in art and a separate teaching qualification.

Sounds like a lot of work? Becoming any kind of teacher definitely isn’t easy, but it’s certainly a rewarding and stable job – with countless schools you’ll always be able to find work and you’ll always have the personal rewards of helping kids develop their skillset. The pay also isn’t bad compared to many art-based careers with a median average salary of $54,500.

Cartoonist

For many people that love drawing, a job as a cartoonist is the dream career. This could involve working for a newspaper or a comic. This is no easy career field to get into – you certainly won’t find any vacancies advertised online. As with many of the most competitive

and sought out roles, you’ll need to be self-motivated – pester as many employers as you can until someone offers you a role, or create your own opportunities. Many of today’s successful cartoonists have made it by creating their own web comics, networking with the right people and being persistent. There’s also a lot of cartoon work beyond comics from drawing caricatures to designing album artwork (the internet has certainly opened up opportunities).

You don’t really need any qualifications to be a cartoonist, however there could be certain skills worth having. Many of today’s cartoon work is digital so it could be worth familiarising yourself with a programme such as Pencil2D and investing in an art design tablet such as the iPad Pro or the Wacom Cintiq Pro.

Animator

Animation is becoming a more sought after skill in this digital age – companies are investing more in digital adverts and animated tutorials, whilst video games, apps and even websites now rely heavily on animators. It requires a love of drawing and a bit of mechanics know-how in order to inject realism into moving pictures.

Despite the growing job market, it’s still a highly competitive job and getting qualifications could put you at an advantage. There are degrees available in animation that combine elements of fine art, graphic design and computer animation – all important elements to getting to grips with modern animation. Getting to grips with a variety of animation software could also be worthwhile including Adobe Animate, Autodesk Maya and Blender. Animators make an average salary of $50K a year – if you’re lucky enough to land a senior job working for a movie or a video game, you could be on twice that salary.