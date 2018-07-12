This Unstoppable Cheetah Robot Can Hunt Humans In The Dark

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via Sick Chirpse

Be Very Afraid: The Robot; Cheetah 3 can hunt humans in the dark.

The narrative of robots becoming intelligent enough to rise up and overthrow the human race is a constant trope in all forms of fiction. Despite these media’s presenting the consequences of robots becoming smart enough to do this, people still want to develop robots that have the potential to hunt and kill us.

The latest development in these technologies was created by Sangbae Kim from the Massachusets Institute of Technology, he named his creation Cheetah 3, make sure you remember the name because he is responsible for the fall of the human race.

The Cheetah 3 has been developed so it can climb staircases, leap across obstacles and recover its balance when suddenly yanked or shoved. It can also operate in the dark and is able to sneak through your window too, as well as be able to jump as high as a table, run at 7mp and walk on three legs if one of them gets damaged. So, we humans have no chance at immobilising it are we?

As much as I joke, the robot is not actually designed to hunt humans, here is what Kim had to say about his robot:

Cheetah 3 is designed to do versatile tasks such as power plant inspection, which involves various terrain conditions including stairs, curbs, and obstacles on the ground. I think there are countless occasions where we [would] want to send robots to do simple tasks instead of humans. Dangerous, dirty, and difficult work can be done much more safely through remotely controlled robots. here are many unexpected behaviors the robot should be able to handle without relying too much on vision. Vision can be noisy, slightly inaccurate, and sometimes not available, and if you rely too much on vision, your robot has to be very accurate in position and eventually will be slow. So we want the robot to rely more on tactile information. That way, it can handle unexpected obstacles while moving fast.

It sounds like he is building the Cheetah 3 for the right reasons, however, has he never seen Terminator? I hope he has otherwise our days are numbered.

