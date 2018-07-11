6 Brilliant Benefits Of CBD Oil

Global attitudes toward cannabis have changed significantly in the 21st century, thanks largely to America’s new, progressive prospective toward the plant which has helped facilitate a spike in research – particularly observational studies that look on how people are using the herb. The ground-breaking research from Israel and other countries has also played a key role.
As scientists have come to better understand the cannabis plant, they have begun to realize the therapeutic possibilities of non-psychoactive compounds such as CBD. This cannabinoid has no abuse potential and can therefore not be tarnished with the political scepticism that THC has. Not only that, CBD’s ability to help children with life-threatening, medication-resistant conditions like epilepsy has forced the public and media to reassess its views on medical cannabis and learn that there’s more to the plant than just getting high.
Hemp-derived CBD oil is not the same as hemp seed oil, despite being extracted from the same plant. Hemp seeds do not contain the rich levels of CBD that the flower, leaves and stalks of the plant do. Hemp seed oil is still really healthy, as it’s high in essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6, but its properties are not medicinal – an important distinction. With reports that many people do not consume enough omega-3, this is a great way to correct that. It seems likely that CBD will become a popular dietary supplement in years to come, as well as a medicine.
Without further ado, let’s get stuck into the benefits of CBD.
1) Pain relief
Chronic pain patients make up a huge chunk of CBD users, with the compound helping to reduce pain sensation in the endocannabinoid system – it may also have a useful effect on the body’s opioid system, although this is more of a scientific theory at present.
CBD can deliver pain relief through multiple methods, and much depends on the type of pain a patient is experiencing (inflammatory, neuropathic, etc.). For those who endure sharp, sudden bouts of pain, vaping a high-strength CBD e-liquid is preferable, as the cannabinoids can provide relief in just minutes.
For steady, lingering pain, the slower emission of CBD into the bloodstream extends the therapeutic effects (CBD – on average – lasts for around three hours when vaped but can last for twice that long in edibles).
Topicals are quite unique, as they enter the body uniquely – through the skin. Therefore, CBD creams are an effective way of reducing inflammatory pain such as swelling, and other kinds of pain that has a localized impact, such as heavy bruising.
These findings were backed up by 2012 research that was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, which deemed that CBD can reduce “chronic inflammatory and neuropathic pain.”
2) Treating epileptic seizures
CBD has been clinically proven to help children with certain types of epilepsy, including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, that cannot be treated with conventional epilepsy medication. Just recently, America’s Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a CBD-based drug specifically for epilepsy, after the treatment successfully passed several rigorous trials.
The evidence that CBD had anti-epileptic properties first came in 1980, when a study showed that regular doses of CBD oil helped to eliminate seizures in 50 percent of epilepsy patients and improve symptoms in another third.
3) CBD is an anti-nauseous compound
The anti-nauseous properties of CBD are well-documented, and the cannabinoid is often recommended as a remedy for the side effects of chemotherapy, which include nausea and pain. Cannabis use for this reason has been prominent for decades, but CBD is more popular since it’s non-psychoactive.
Furthermore, in years gone by, smoking was the most common way to consume cannabis – even for medical reasons – but the re-emergence of cannabis oil and vaping, which puts the lungs under much less stress, makes medicating with the plant safer than ever.
4) Take care of your skin with CBD
It appears that imbalances in the endocannabinoid system are responsible for exacerbating several skin complaints. The system is in control of sebum production – too much and the skin becomes too oily, causing acne; not enough and the skin gets too dry, leading to eczema, psoriasis and other conditions.
CBD also protects the top layer of the skin, making it easier for dead skin cells in the epidermis to be shed, and for new cells to grow. CBD oil typically contains a host of vitamins, including vitamins A, C and D which are beneficial for the skin. The cannabinoid’s inhibitory effect on free radicals, molecules from smoke, environmental pollutants and elsewhere helps to protect collagen in the skin, keeping the skin tight and preventing wrinkles, therefore slowing down the ageing process.
Skin conditions don’t just cause discomfort physically – scarring, redness, pimples, zits and anything else which manifests can have a detrimental effect on a person’s mental health.
5) Improve sleep with CBD
CBD doesn’t just increase the amount of sleep you get, it makes sure you have the correct sleep by regulating your cycle. To heal and prepare for the following day, the body needs plenty of restorative deep sleep, and not as much lighter, rapid-eye movement sleep.
Consistent CBD use can have an excellent long-term effect on insomnia, and irregular patterns generally. CBD and other non-psychoactive cannabinoids have been noted for their neuroprotective effects, which can help prevent neurodegenerative diseases – which are often linked to a lack of sleep – later in life.
6) Boost your mood
We all need a pick-me-up from time to time, and while old-school cannabis isn’t necessarily thought of as a great way of improving your mood long-term (there is a risk of becoming mentally dependent on THC if abusing the compound for its euphoric effects), CBD is very helpful.
The cannabinoid has anti-anxiety and anti-depressant effects – the promotion of anandamide is likely responsible for the latter. For some, the relief that CBD e-liquid gives them from their ailments helps to boost their quality of life, which in turn enhances their mood.
Final thoughts
CBD is sometimes described as a miracle compound, and given the wide-ranging medicinal benefits it has, this is hardly an exaggeration. CBD is a safe substance to self-medicate with and causes no physical addiction or significant side effects.
However, if you are taking other medication and are unsure of combining the two, certainly consult a doctor with cannabis knowledge beforehand.