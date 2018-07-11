The American Office Have Released A Supercut Showing The Best of Jim Halpert

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The US Office have released a supercut illustrating the best moments of Jim Halpert, and we couldn’t have asked for more.

The US Office has brought us not only the iconic tv show itself, but a seemingly endless supply of hilarious quotes and memes. It’s the show that just keeps on giving, and now we have this too. It’s one of those shows you can’t not find funny. Its witty humour gives it an abundance of quotable material, and the characters are what truly shape this.

Jim Halpert, one of the most memorable characters from the show. He’s someone we’ve all been able to relate to in one way or another. His growth throughout the nine series is a reflection of what we all aspire to. This supercut epitomises everything about Halpert that is both relatable, and inspiring. Sit back, relax, and indulge yourself in the world of Jim:

Witty, awkward, bold, caring, determined, and definitely has a way with words. He’s a character with much depth, who we cannot help but love.

