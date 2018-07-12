WATCH: Crazy England Fan Jumps Through Bus Shelter

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image courtesy of The Sun

Following England’s dominant 2-0 win against Sweden the English did what the collective are seemingly best at. They got completely hammered to celebrate the victory.

For the most part everyone was cool and collected, but there were a record breaking amount of police incidents reported. Just to keep in mind most people were content with just singing and dancing, just generally having a good time causing no harm.

Image courtesy of jetsettimes.com.

However, in Clapham, South London, the whole staying away from trouble thing did not work out. A couple of England fans led people in a rendition of Iceland’s thunderclap for some reason. Those that led this did so by getting on top of a bus shelter and a double decker bus.

It was all fun and games until one of the leaders went to get down from the bus. He did so by trying to jump off the thing to the bus shelter. Obviously this can only end up one way.

Glad someone caught it from the other side! pic.twitter.com/fc3fMPZiYE — Matt (@maffyou) 7 July 2018

In all fairness though he had no way of knowing that bus shelter roof would break. From the look of it, it should be able to take the weight of a person. Clearly though it didn’t. Just goes to show that you shouldn’t be deceived by a bus shelter in future or you’ll end up like this guy.

On the bright side it doesn’t look like the guy was hurt too badly, so that’s good. I guess it’s just bad that public property was damaged in the process. Although, at least he didn’t smash up an ambulance or completely wreck an Ikea.

If you liked this check out what Burger King’s done and what do you think?