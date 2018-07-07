Which Documents Should You Protect And Why

Digital document creation and sharing are inevitable in any business, but do you know which documents you should protect and why?
In fact, you should’ve already started caring about protecting your documents. But, if you’re here right now, we’re hoping it’s not too late.
Why You Should Start Taking Document Security Seriously
If you think that a secure internal server can stop your data from getting into the wrong hands, think again. Do you have any control over how your documents are being used and shared?
The BYOD Trend
The BYOD trend is great for maximizing productivity, as your employees can chime in on project updates and progress from just about anywhere. However, this trend also means that the documents they’re viewing on their own devices are constantly being synced on their devices as well as on the cloud platforms, making it easier for them to walk out with your sensitive data.
Hackers and Malware
Malware and hackers don’t just target multimillion dollar corporations; they also hold SMEs to ransom. This is a basic, but a huge, security threat to your business data.
Sharing with Third Parties
You may often need to communicate with vendors or other third-party stakeholders and share valuable business data with them. Since you can’t stop sharing your documents with them, you need to think about data leakage prevention by boosting your document security measures.
These Are the Documents You Need to Secure
Governments invest a lot in protecting documents, such as policy drafts and press statements, to mitigate unforeseen disasters. But, as a business owner, you must realize that many of your documents also need protection from data leakage. Let’s look at what types of documents you need to secure right away.
Trade Secrets
Your business models, competitor analysis, product lifecycle information, and yearly strategies are all trade secrets; that is, they’re your revenue generating information. If there’s a certain way you conduct business that has made you successful so far, you know you have a significant edge over your competitors. So, this data must absolutely be secure.
Intellectual Property and Copyright Content
If you sell ebooks online, create industry white papers or write online content to a paid subscriber base, you know how much time and resources were spent in creating such documents. Without proper document protection, it would be easy for third-party recipients and employees to get hold of this data, make some changes, and pass it off as their own and your revenue would suffer as a result.
Research and Development Data
Pharmaceutical companies, oil and gas moguls, and mining companies are just some of the types of businesses that heavily rely on research and development to grow their business and aim for a competitive edge. This makes it absolutely necessary for companies operating in such areas to secure such business documents from prying eyes.
Client and Employee Data
Many companies are required by law to protect their client data (such as medical history, personal financial information, and even online activity) from intruders. Your clients are banking on you to secure this information when they’re giving it to you as they use your services.
Employee data (such as salary information, background information, and contact information) are likewise willingly provided by employees so that the hiring and employment process is smoother. Loss of such data can also be damaging, as it will seriously affect your employees’ trust and morale.
Think about it: Anyone who gets hold of your client or employee data can make you lose your competitive edge as a business and reduce your reputation as an employer.
Securing Documents with Digital Rights Management
You may think that you can just control who sees the data and put a password on your documents. But, that would be insufficient.
Encryption and access controls can easily be overcome. Anyone with the password can misuse your documents and anyone with access to read a document can make modifications to it or make copies of it.
This leaves Digital Rights Management (DRM) as your best option. An efficient DRM system can help you restrict who sees your documents as well as what they can do with it (restrict copying, printing, and sharing) and for how long they can access it (automated and manual access revoke rights). You can even see what changes they’ve made and when (dynamic digital trails and watermarks).
