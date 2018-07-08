GTA 6…Are New Game Release Rumors True?

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Rockstar Games has been quite the busy bee lately. The company recently released Red Dead Redemption 2 as part of its Red Dead series. Rumors have also been swirling about the potential release of a new GTA 6 installment. But just how true are these reports?

The speculation started with GTA 5 and those who played multiplayer mode online. A box appeared in the bottom left of players’ screens announcing the next game in the GTA series.

Here it is. What do you think?

While the notice looks legit, it’s apparently the work of hackers. Trolls popped up online simply to make gamers hopeful then crush their dreams. No GTA 6 for now.

Even past statistics give indication that a new GTA game release is not forthcoming just yet. Rockstar Games announces a new game about every five years. Rockstar most likely would not have time to work on Red Dead 2 and a new GTA.

There also have not been any leaks or press surrounding a new GTA game. Usually, despite the company’s best efforts, info on upcoming games always seems to slip out before official disclosure.

Keep those eyes and ears open for that new GTA game. And in the meantime, ignore those stupid Internet trolls who only exist to bother us.

