These Are The Best Memes From England Football Supporters

Some of the best ‘it’s coming home’ memes
England finally managed to win a penalty shootout in their round of 16 tie against Colombia. The match itself was full of incidents and flash points caused mainly by some underhanded tactics from the South American side.
England looked certain to progress after they held the lead given to them by captain and talisman Harry Kane via the penalty spot in the 57th minute. But in the 93rd minute the Colombians equalised to send the match into extra time.
After a goalless extra time the dreaded penalty shootout was used to determine the winner. England won thanks to a magnificent save from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to win their 1st ever penalty shootout at a major tournament and a 1st knockout stage win since 2006.
Cue rapturous celebrations across England and of course that song would be dusted off for the occasion. That song of course is Ian Broudie, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s Three Lions (Football’s coming home).
We now live in a world where anything and everything gets its own internet meme and the momentous occasion combined with the classic tune is no exception. Check out these memes. Thank you football. Thank you internet.
