Leaving a Legend: A Tribe Called Quest Leaves Fans With This Riveting Music Video ‘The Space Program’

Your last action is how everyone remembers you. That’s why artists must keep things constantly fresh and when they leave the scene, they must leave a legend.

That’s why this American rap group A Tribe Called Quest released a compelling music video/short film for the first song “The Space Program” on their final album, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service. The artists in the group, Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, dropped the video on March 29th, symbolizing their official goodbye to their beloved fans.

Let me preface the video by saying that it speaks volumes to a lot of things. Almost everyone can find some relatable social commentary within this video, and if you can’t, then it will sure wake you up to some of the things you’ve been missing.

The Afro-futuristic video, directed by Warren Fu, encompasses America’s great moments, such as our first moon landing, to America’s wretched moments, including racism, especially the exclusion of African Americans in the space program. Hence the title and this heart-yanking hook: “There ain’t a space program for n****s.”

The video is supported by several famous artists, who even make an appearance in the video, such as Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, Pharrell Williams, Janelle Monae, Common, Kelly Rowland, and others. All their names roll through during the credits at the end. And there’s even a special dedication to former member Malik Izaak Taylor, who passed on in 2016.

