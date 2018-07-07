Featured Image Via
Are you a wannabe astronaut or astrologist? Like looking at the stars? Just need space? Follow NASA’s Instagram page right now!
Ever since I got Instagram, NASA was an instant follow, and why shouldn’t they be? Have you seen their feed? The images they post of space in its terrifying prime and astounding beauty are enough to blow anyone’s minds. For more, FOLLOW HERE.
Twinkle, twinkle, many stars! ⭐️ Spotted by our @NASAHubble telescope roughly in the direction of the center of the Milky Way, is this gravitationally bound collection of stars, also known as a globular cluster. Globular clusters contain hundreds of thousands of stars that are thought to have formed at roughly the same time. Studies have shown that the globular cluster seen here is home to an aging population of stars. Most globular clusters orbiting the Milky Way are estimated to be over 10 billion years old; as a result, they contain some of the oldest stars in our galaxy, formed very early in the galaxy’s history. However, their role in galactic evolution is still a matter of study. Credit: NASA/ESA/Hubble #nasa #hubble #stars #stargazing #space #astronomy #spothubble #solarsystem #universe #galaxy #science #pictureoftheday #beautiful #light #picoftheday
All eyes on Jupiter! 👀 Our @NASAJuno spacecraft captured this image of Jupiter’s southern hemisphere on the outbound leg of a close flyby of the gas giant planet. It’s called a gas giant planet because its atmosphere is made up of mostly hydrogen gas and helium gas, like the Sun. This color-enhanced image was taken on May 24 as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 44,300 miles (71,400 kilometers) from the planet's cloud tops, above a southern latitude of 71 degrees. Since July 4, 2016 when the Juno spacecraft successfully entered the orbit of Jupiter, we have been peering below the dense cover of clouds to answer questions about the gas giant and the origins of our solar system. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill #nasa #space #juno #jupiter #gasgiant #planet #solarsystem #science #spacecraft #pictureoftheday #astronomy
It’s National Selfie Day! 📸Located 250 miles above Earth, the International Space Station (@ISS) provides a unique perspective for astronauts to take selfies like this photo astronaut Ricky Arnold (@Astro_Ricky) captured last week while working in the vacuum of space during a spacewalk. Along with astronaut Drew Feustel, the duo completed the sixth spacewalk at the space station in 2018, lasting 6 hours, 49 minutes. The two astronauts installed new high-definition cameras that will provide enhanced views during the final phase of approach and docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Boeing Starliner commercial crew spacecraft that will soon begin launching from American soil. The spacewalk was the 211th in support of assembly and maintenance of the unique orbiting laboratory where humans have been living and working continuously for nearly 18 years. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 54 days, 23 hours and 29 minutes working outside the station. Image credit: NASA/Ricky Arnold #nationalselfieday #selfie #nasa #astronaut #spacewalk #space #earth #orbit #spacestation #spacesuit #work #white #blue #picoftheday #pictureoftheday
Today at 7:12 a.m. EDT, three humans left planet Earth on a two-day journey to the International Space Station (@iss). Launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos will arrive at their new orbiting home on Friday. During their time on humanity’s only permanently occupied microgravity laboratory, they will work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science. They will be joining the trio who is already in space, bringing the total crew to six people. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky #nasa #space #launch #liftoff #rocket #soyuz #roscosmos #esa #international #spacestation #science #humans #earth #planet #home #orbit #spacecraft #solarsystem #crew #team #trio #pictureoftheday
Flying High in the Night Sky! Instruments illuminate the cockpit of our high-altitude ER-2 science aircraft during a night flight. We fly and maintain two airborne science ER-2 aircraft for the benefit of the Earth Science community. From space, land, sea, and air, we push the boundaries of what we know about our dynamic planet. In recent years, we have sent scientists around the world to delve into tough questions about how our planet is changing. Using a wide range of airborne science aircraft, scientists can perform a variety of environmental science, atmospheric sampling, and satellite data verification missions around the globe. Image credit: NASA/Stu Broce #NASA #NASAAero #airplane #cockpit #airbornescience #science #scienceflights #er2 #Aviation #AVgeeks #PlaneSpotting #Aerospace #Aeronautics #Armstrong #Flight #Research #FlyNASA
Amid all this beauty lies mayhem. A monster young star 200,000 times brighter than our Sun is blasting powerful ultraviolet radiation & stellar winds, carving out a fantasy landscape of ridges, cavities and mountains of gas & dust. This colorful image, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope (@NASAHubble), celebrates the Earth-orbiting observatory’s 28th anniversary of viewing the heavens, giving us a window seat to the universe’s extraordinary tapestry of stellar birth and destruction. Above the distortion of Earth's atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view of the universe. Scientists have used Hubble to observe the most distant stars and galaxies as well as the planets in our solar system. Hubble has taken over a million observations and provided data that astronomers have used to write more than 15,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications on a broad range of topics, from planet formation to gigantic black holes. Credits: NASA, @EuropeanSpaceAgency and @Space_Telescopes #nasa #space #hubble #spothubble #telescope #nebula #universe #solarsystem #astronomy #stars #science #lightyears #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #cloud #hst
For more wholesome NASA content, check out NASA astronauts first Pizza Party here!
