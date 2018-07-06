Stormzy Pauses Gig to Watch England Penalty Shootout

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

(Featured Image via: Stormzy’s “Shut Up” music video)

While many didn’t think England would have much success in this year’s World Cup, they have certainly surprised a lot of fans.

In fact, their 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia has caused a great deal of excitement. This excitement spread all the way to the Merky Festival in Ibiza, where British rapper Stormzy was putting on a show.

Unwilling to miss the game’s ending, Stormzy put the match up on a big screen to watch with his audience. Take a look at the craziness below:

Only Stormzy could stop his #MerkyFestival headline set at @ibizarocks to watch England win the penalty shoot out and then go straight into ‘Big For Your Boots’ 🔥💥🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/MwqBadFzMQ — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) July 3, 2018

It’s a good thing England won, if only for Stormzy’s sake; I doubt his transition back to the music—and the confetti—would have been as fitting had England experienced another disappointing World Cup defeat.

England’s victory brings them to the Quarter Finals. They play Sweden on Saturday.

