How To Save Money On Your Dream Honeymoon

After planning your dream wedding for months, a honeymoon is a golden opportunity for newly-weds to get away from it all for some private time to bond with each other. However, a honeymoon requires its own planning and organizing so that you will have a memorable experience that you’ll recount for years to come.
Whether it’s a beach honeymoon on an exotic island in the Caribbean or a fun and easy trip to Thailand, newly-weds today are spoilt for choice by specialty hotels and resorts that specialize in customized couples-only vacations. This excess of choice can get confusing, particularly when you’re already beat from preparing and paying for your wedding. And just in case you and your spouse don’t agree on the kind of honeymoon you want, things get just a tad bit more difficult.
To help you out, here are 4 tried-and-tested tips to plan a dream honeymoon that you both will love and cherish.
Stick to your budget no matter what
If you’re great with finances, chances are you’ve already set aside an estimated sum for your honeymoon. However, it’s easy to get enticed with all the amazing honeymoon images they put up online, and you may inadvertently go over and above your honeymoon budget just so that you can give your spouse the best honeymoon ever.
What most couples don’t realize, however, is that they needn’t go broke to have a great honeymoon at a location of their choice. One way to save on airfare is to start saving flyer miles at least a year in advance (if you don’t travel often, this may not be an option). Another great way couples save significantly on their overall spend is by taking all-inclusive honeymoon packages at semi-luxury or luxury resorts and hotels. A third way is to choose a location that’s nearer to the US; for instance the Caribbean islands or the Bahamas. You can use the money you save on airfare toward an upgrade to luxury accommodation, to stay a couple of extra nights, or toward a paid excursion. Advance booking also helps save a few hundred dollars.
The aim should be to set a budget and stick with it, which will help you strike out the unaffordable options.
Time it right
Having a budget also means that you need to plan when you want to go on your honeymoon. If it’s relaxed, private time you’re craving, there is no harm waiting until it’s off season at your preferred location. Peak season would usually have all the activities in place and the town would be abuzz with travelers, but it would also cost you more in airfares and accommodation. So why not explore off-season honeymoon packages and spend your savings on something else?
Also think about the duration of your honeymoon. Why not opt for a week-long romantic getaway at a closer location than travel far for a short, rushed honeymoon?
Get your loved ones to pitch in
No, we’re not suggesting that you take a loan to go on an ultra-luxury vacation you cannot afford on your own. What we’re suggesting is to get your wedding guests to pitch in to your honeymoon fund or pay for a special experience on-location. So opt for a honeymoon gift list instead of a wedding gift list to have a dream honeymoon you always wanted. There are a number of websites where you can set up your custom honeymoon gift page.
Be willing to compromise
If your wedding has left your finances in the lurch, you would naturally want to have a honeymoon that doesn’t cost further financial stress to you and your spouse. You can either wait a few months and save up for your dream vacation or, if you’re willing to compromise, fly out right after your wedding to a place that offers an intimate and authentic romantic experience on a budget. Choose homestay over hotel; eat at local eateries instead of expensive restaurants; be selective about luxury inclusions that cost extra—make informed choices and you can certainly have a honeymoon that may not be all that you wanted but close to it. Later, when your finances get back in shape, you can surprise your spouse with an ultra-luxury second honeymoon.
The web is full of honeymoon ideas for every budget, taste and time of year. Our only advice: pick an all-inclusive honeymoon vacation package—it will save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars on additional on-location costs.