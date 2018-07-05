Conner Coffin Hits The Nail On The Head Coming To Surfing

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Some of the sickest waves for surfing are generated via wave pool and these waves are no joke. You need someone incredibly talented to be able to shred these massive swells. In comes Conner Coffin, who may be one of the best surfers of the modern generation, who feels up to the task of tackling these overwhelming tides.

He tweets, “Another super fun day surfing the @wsl surf ranch last weekend! What are your opinions about the wave pool arms war that’s going down? Excited to share a new edit from @lieberfilms.” – @connercoffin.”

When it comes to waves, nothing compares to those at Nazaré.