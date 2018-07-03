Danny Dyer Calls David Cameron A T**t In Front Of Jeremy Corbyn

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Watch Danny Dyer Call Out David Cameron On Good Evening Britain In Front Of Jeremy Corbyn.

So, recently on Good Evening Britain, there was one of the most bizarre lineups for a TV Panel show, including Danny Dyer, Jeremy Corbyn and Pamela Anderson to talk politics and football.

And of course Danny Dyer did not fail to disappoint, the crowd that the talk show cashed in on from the England World Cup did not need to change the channel as Dyer went on an expletive rant about Brexit in front of a bemused Jeremy Corbyn, ending in repeatedly calling Cameron a Twat. What a Lad!

As well as calling Cameron a Twat, he also describes Brexit as a ‘mad riddle’ that nobody understands, and he calls out on Cameron ‘Where is the geezer?’

He is making some valid points! Where is David Cameron and why is Brexit being treated as a comedy rather than a serious moment in political history? Anyways, hopefully, Danny Dyer get’s us the answers we all need.

