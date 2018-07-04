Home / Lifestyle / Floyd Mayweather Just Shelled Out $18 Million On A Watch: Must Be Nice To Have That Kind Of Guwap

Floyd Mayweather Just Shelled Out $18 Million On A Watch: Must Be Nice To Have That Kind Of Guwap

By on 4th July 2018

Image Via

Floyd Mayweather is now the proud owner of a glamorous, $18 dollar wristwatch. Quite honestly, the thing I’m wondering the most is if he will even be able to tell the time on said timepiece; he cannot read after all.

This item of superior elegance and sky-high value is actually called the Billionaire Watch. It is now manufactured by Jacob & Co., and tightly cradles 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones, some stones with a weight as much as 3 carats.

Image Via

Jacob & Co. originally purchased the watch from Japanese jeweller, Tadashi Fukushima, and Jacob describes the watch in a way that highlights, “the tourbillon caliber [which] brings dynamism to its bejewelled enclosure, or the ballet of light of 260 carats of diamonds illuminates its exquisitely revealed heartbeat.”

To read something that is a little more serious about an entertainer’s personal life, click away here.

Currently studies English with a minor in Writing. He is frequently outdoors, whether it be to hike, fish, shoot hoops, golf, or read and also enjoys playing guitar and traveling (when the funds exist to do so).
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *