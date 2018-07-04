Floyd Mayweather Just Shelled Out $18 Million On A Watch: Must Be Nice To Have That Kind Of Guwap

270 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Floyd Mayweather is now the proud owner of a glamorous, $18 dollar wristwatch. Quite honestly, the thing I’m wondering the most is if he will even be able to tell the time on said timepiece; he cannot read after all.

This item of superior elegance and sky-high value is actually called the Billionaire Watch. It is now manufactured by Jacob & Co., and tightly cradles 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones, some stones with a weight as much as 3 carats.

Jacob & Co. originally purchased the watch from Japanese jeweller, Tadashi Fukushima, and Jacob describes the watch in a way that highlights, “the tourbillon caliber [which] brings dynamism to its bejewelled enclosure, or the ballet of light of 260 carats of diamonds illuminates its exquisitely revealed heartbeat.”

