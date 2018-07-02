Man So Confident England Will Beat Everyone Gets WINNERS Tattoo

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Vvia

This guy fully believes England are going to be the winners of the World Cup this year… And he’s got the tattoo to prove it!

Jamie Richardson decided that he has so much faith in the England team after they defeated Panama 6-1. Bearing in mind, Panama has never played in the World Cup before, the game was an extraordinary one. The man from West Yorkshire boasted to his friends that he would be the first person with and World Cup 2018 tattoo for England winning.

The tattoo depicts the World Cup trophy and says, “England 2018 World Cup Winners”. It is the pride of place next to his belly button. The enthusiastic England fan didn’t even tell his girlfriend that he was going to get the tattoo. When she found out, she wasn’t too pleased but admits to actually liking the ink now.

Do you think we could be winners of this World Cup?

Watching that game between Panama, it did feel like something special. England has never performed amazingly well in the World Cup bar from being winners in 1966. Although, the team we

beat in the final those 52 years ago, Germany has now been kicked out of the group stages.

While the rest of us just keep singing “It’s Coming Home!” at the top of our lungs, this guy has pre-emptively beaten us to the celebration. However, in our heart of hearts, we really want England to prove this guy right… or wrong. We’re not sure which would be funnier or better. Jamie is going to have to live with it for the rest of his life no matter what.

Read about some other weird predictions that The Simpsons have made!