VIDEO: This Interpreter Signing Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ Is Astonishing

Image Via The Boston Globe: ROBERT F. BUKATY/ASSOCIATED PRESS/FILE 2013

This Interpreter is slaying signing Eminem’s ‘Rap God’

So, learning the lyrics and rapping along to ‘Rap God’ is hard enough, but this interpreter managed to slay the whole thing by signing and rapping it at the same time. I could not do that even if you paid me. She is an absolute legend.

This legend is called Holly Maniatty who stole the show when she signed for Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ at the Firefly Music Festival recently, the video has gone viral and was posted on Facebook by user Kate Starr Fillingame, with viewers complimenting her for matching the speed of the rapper’s vocals with her hands and body.

Check it out below:

I love the fact that they have interpreters at concerts and I love that fact that this one is slaying the game, she stole the show and she looked like she was having fun at the same time.

Kate, who posted the video originally before it went viral, writes:

“The Killers were incredible, Eminem, mind blowing, but this woman….Holly Maniatty!!! Incredible!”

And we cannot help but agree! For more on Holly, check out this article about why she wows at a Public Enemy concert!