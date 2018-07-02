XXXTentacion’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out About Abuse

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Everyone knows that XXXTentacion was murdered in Miami earlier this month. His music reached thousands of people world wide, especially the younger generation. It is always sad when a 20 year old dies at such a young age but what kind of person was he really? An article in Sickchirpse exposes the boy for what he truly was: a hate mongering brutally violent monster. Trigger warning: woman abuse and extreme violence.

“He slapped her and broke her iPhone 6S, because she had complimented a male friend on his new jewelry. (XXXTentacion later repaired the phone.) Later that day, XXXTentacion left the room and returned with two grilling implements—a “barbecue pitchfork” and a “barbecue cleaner,” she said—and told her to pick between them, because he was going to put one of them in her vagina. She chose the fork. He told her to undress. He was lightly dragging the tool against her inner thigh when she passed out. He did not penetrate her with it.

They listened to one of XXXTentacion’s songs in the car and she sang along with his verse. Then she hummed along with a verse from a featured artist on the track. When they arrived home after the show, he took her into the bathroom. “And he was asking me why I was singing his friend’s part of the song, if I like him, why do I like him, like do I ever look at his Twitter,” she said.

Then, XXXTentacion head-butted her, punched her, stomped on her, and put her in the bathtub, where he continued hitting and kicking her. “He also wanted to cut out my tongue because I was singing the song,” she said. She tried to run away down the street. He tackled her, causing her head to hit the pavement. She suffered black eyes, a lump on the back of her head, scratch marks, and bruises, including a large bruise on her ankle where he stomped her.

She and XXXTentacion moved to an apartment in Sweetwater, Fla. In two incidents there, XXXTentacion grabbed her by the neck, strangled her, and forced her down on the bed before another person who lived there came to the rescue. “I’m like scared,” she said, recalling how she felt. “It’s like he’s going to like end up killing me or something.”

In early October 2016, she found out that she was pregnant by XXXTentacion. The pregnancy was planned by both of them. On the afternoon of October 6, he told her to move from the bed they were lying on. He then went out onto the balcony, where she could still hear him, and called up the person she had slept with while XXXTentacion was in jail, demanding to know everything. When XXXTentacion returned inside, he told her, “You need to tell me the truth right now or I’ll kill you and this jit.” She said that “jit” was slang for the unborn child.

He then started elbowing, head-butting, and punching her. He strangled her until she almost passed out. He took her to the bathroom and demanded one last time that she tell him everything or he would kill her in the bathtub. She couldn’t even recognize her face in the mirror—it looked “distorted”—and her left eye was completely shut and “leaking blood.” She was losing vision. She vomited.

For the next two days she didn’t leave that room except to use an adjacent bathroom. She couldn’t find a way to flee. There were bars on the windows. “If you’re smart, you would stay with me until you get a car and you have enough money to move into an apartment,” he told her. “Because if you leave now, you’re just setting yourself up for failure. You’re going to be homeless.”

Around 2 a.m. on October 8, XXXTentacion was in the living room of the apartment playing Minecraft and using Skype. She let him know she was going into the kitchen to make him some food. She opened the refrigerator door wide enough so that he wouldn’t be able to see her if he she crouched down, and then she opened a side door and ran to the nearest main street she knew.She didn’t have any money. She asked someone if she could use their phone and called the only number she knew by heart. It was the number for the ex-boyfriend she had been living with the night she agreed to move in with XXXTentacion. That ex-boyfriend’s mother drove her to the Miami Beach police department.

The article goes on to say, “Good news is Geneva has started to receive an influx of donations to the GoFundMe page set up to help her with her medical bills following the assault by her ex.

In October 2016, she started the fundraiser because she was required to have surgery on her eye and other areas on her face that had been damaged by an “aggressive hit”.

She wrote on the GoFundMe page:

There’s two fractures in my left eye socket due to an aggressive hit, along with nose and jaw fractures. since these bones are fractured they’re piercing into the back of my eyeball causing damage to an optical nerve and my eye itself. The left side of my face has lost some sensation, I cannot feel my upper lip on the left side, and same for my upper teeth on the left side. And as for my left eye’s vision, it’s diminishing as the days go by. It’s crucial i get the surgery otherwise my eyeball will die and the nerve connecting my lip/cheek and teeth will eventually die as well.”

It’s true what she thought that the relationship will end via death, at least it was his and not hers by his hands. Abusing your significant other is lowest action anyone can do. It is unforgivable to reduce the one you “love” to nothing more than an inhuman sack of flesh. Inexcusable and horrid. Here are some signs of abuse that are often over looked and if you feel like you are experiencing one or more of these it is time to rethink the relationship: here, here, here. There were other ways of knowing that he was a violent person because he almost beat a man to death for staring at him.