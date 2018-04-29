Adidas Skateboarding Welcome Diego Nájera

Photographer: Colin Kennedy

New promo video by Adidas welcomes Diego Nájera to the pro team

Diego Nájera, Age 23, from El Centro California is a skater currently ranked 319th in the world. He won the Wheelie Dope Presented by Andale – Finals in September 2015 and more recently placed 35th at the Copenhagen Open: Planetariet in July 2017.

The new promo video from Adidas entitled “ADELANTE” is another push by the company to expand and build the brand in the skateboarding world. The video opens with a team montage featuring Daewon Song, Nora Vasconcellos, Dennis Busenitz, Nestor Judkins, Felipe Gustavo, Jack Fardell, Gunes Ozdogan, Donta Hill, and Lil’ Dre.

Adidas Skateboarding worked with renowned director and filmmaker Colin Kennedy to capture the skaters in action through the streets of Los Angeles and San Francisco, with Diego Nájera closing the video with around 4 minutes of his latest and greatest tricks.

Since 2013 Nájera has been working his way up through the ranks from amateur to marquee pro and from his Adidas squad introduction to the team in ‘RŌZU’, Tokyo last year to this promo, Nájera’s shredding skills are certainly being recognised. Check out the video below.

Back in March 2017 Nájera turned pro and formed a partnership with Primitive Skateboarding. He plans to film another promo with skaters from Primitive in the near future.

What do you think of Diego Najera's sweet skills? Let us know below yo!