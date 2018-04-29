Avicii’s Family Released Statement Following Passing

Twitter/@Avicii

Avicii’s family have released a heartbreaking follow-up statement following the musician’s death.

Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, died at the age of 28 in Oman last week. In a heartfelt statement released by his family, it is implied that the DJ phenomenon took his own life.

Avicii had struggled with health problems, especially whilst touring. Fans are particularly outraged at footage that has arisen from the documentary, Avicii: True Stories. In scenes, he looks pale and tired from an excessive amount of medication. Tim himself released statements about the pushback he received after announcing his retirement from touring.

The Avicii True Stories documentary is so chilling to watch now, he’s trying to tell the management and everyone around him that he’s falling apart from anxiety, panic and chronic pain. Nobody listens, just tells him how much money he’ll lose if he quits. #RIPAvicii pic.twitter.com/ML5mF77WpX — .at (@andytelasai) April 27, 2018

Avicii even went so far as to say he would die if he continued

The statement released by his family this week is heartbreaking as they mourn his “fragile artistic soul”. Suicide is not mentioned in the statement, but it is implied by saying that the performer “could not go on any longer”.

This was originally published in Swedish. However, a translator has reportedly said the message is even more harrowing and alludes to suicide even more. Avicii’s girlfriend, model Tereza Kačerová, has also released her own statement on Instagram. Not a lot of people were aware of their relationship, but it is not hard to see how devastated she is.

❤️ Part 1/2 A post shared by Tereza Kačerová (@terezakacerova) on Apr 26, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

Poor mental health leading to suicidal thoughts is a problem that happens a lot in young men but not widely spoken about. Avicii’s documentary was released in October, 6 months before his death. So much could have been done to prevent this tragedy. With people like Chester Bennington, also tragically taking his life, this is a problem that needs to be addressed. In the music industry and otherwise in young men.

If you are struggling, please do not suffer in silence. Things will get better. Rest in Peace Tim Bergling