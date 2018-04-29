Anthony Hopkins Scared Twitter With Spontaneous Dance Video

Twitter/@AnthonyHopkins

Anthony Hopkins has scared his twitter followers with a bizarre video.

This is what happens when you’re all work and no play… pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6 — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018

The video shows Hopkins with a crazed look on his face, wide eyes dancing to instrumental music. The clip has already been made into memes across the internet. Also, many fans have been scared and expressed confusion.

I’m sorry, I just can’t look at him like this. He should be serious, dignified, and enjoying a liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti. — MzWilliams (@HeyMzWilliams) April 22, 2018

The caption seems to be a weird twist on classic horror characters. “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play…” – seems like a Jack Torrance type thing to say rather than Hannibal Lecter.

However, the now 80-year-old actor has given some tremendous performances including Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs and taking on the master of suspense himself Alfred Hitchcock in Hitchcock.

His next project, a TV movie, King Lear, where Hopkins places the titular character is currently in post-production. Furthermore, Hopkins has released a book, ‘Dreamscapes‘ featuring the actors’ own personal artwork, poetry and music.

No reason to be scared, “Today is all play and no work…”

Hopkins released a few days later another video of him playing the piano.

Today is all play and no work… pic.twitter.com/SHhRyBbgJs — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 24, 2018

We are glad that Anthony has mellowed out coinciding with the release of Episode 1 of the second season of Westworld.

