Tommy Hilfiger And His Wife Dee Tour Us Around Their $50 Million Dollar Apartment In NYC

By on 29th April 2018

Antiquated in style, Hilfiger’s apartment is still in the lap of luxury that were would never be able to afford in our wildest dreams. The apartment is legendary and so are many of its guests. This suite has been the humble abode of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Marilyn Monroe.

The $50 million dollar space includes a breathtaking view of central park and very unique architecture. There’s even a brick dome! And we can’t forget about their pizza tea room.

That’s enough talk. Here’s Tommy Hilfiger himself alongside his wife to give you the grand tour themselves.

Located on Long Island, I'm an aspiring writer with a passion for everything from culture to martial arts to food, etc. I'm currently studying toward my Bachelor's degree at Stony Brook University with a Major in English and a Minor in Journalism.
