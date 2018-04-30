Instagram Page Offers Look At The Wacky World Of Toilet Paper

(Photographer: Brandon Blinkenberg)

In the age of the internet, a new maxim has emerged: if it exists, there is an Instagram page for it.

In this case, the “it” refers to toilet paper, but not just any old toilet paper: only the most #ToiletPaperlicious toilet paper is featured on the Instagram page for Toilet Paper Magazine.

Despite its name, the magazine itself features artwork and graphic design pieces across a range of genres and styles; it doesn’t just cover toilet paper. Even so, the magazine’s creators decided to take the their magazine title in a very literal sense.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the page has just over 6000 followers. That’s no small feat for a page focused entirely on toilet paper.

Then again, this is no regular toilet paper. Check out a few below:

Toilet Paper by @iwasansan A post shared by Toilet Papers Magazine (@toiletpapersmagazine) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Toilet Paper by @mylittleunicornno1 A post shared by Toilet Papers Magazine (@toiletpapersmagazine) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Toilet Paper by @julezz.z A post shared by Toilet Papers Magazine (@toiletpapersmagazine) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Toilet Paper by @zombievin A post shared by Toilet Papers Magazine (@toiletpapersmagazine) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Toilet Paper by @jinling_sun A post shared by Toilet Papers Magazine (@toiletpapersmagazine) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Toilet Paper by @jordanwood84 A post shared by Toilet Papers Magazine (@toiletpapersmagazine) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

