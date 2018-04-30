Home / Internet / Instagram Page Offers Look At The Wacky World Of Toilet Paper

Instagram Page Offers Look At The Wacky World Of Toilet Paper

By on 30th April 2018

In the age of the internet, a new maxim has emerged: if it exists, there is an Instagram page for it.

In this case, the “it” refers to toilet paper, but not just any old toilet paper: only the most #ToiletPaperlicious toilet paper is featured on the Instagram page for Toilet Paper Magazine.

Despite its name, the magazine itself features artwork and graphic design pieces across a range of genres and styles; it doesn’t just cover toilet paper. Even so, the magazine’s creators decided to take the their magazine title in a very literal sense.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the page has just over 6000 followers. That’s no small feat for a page focused entirely on toilet paper.

Then again, this is no regular toilet paper. Check out a few below:

For more toilet-paper related news, check out this Mexican businessman who is fighting back against Trump with a special kind of toilet paper.

Hi, I'm a third year English major at Stony Brook University. I like reading, writing, and drawing cartoons in the margins of papers
