Instagram Page Offers Look At The Wacky World Of Toilet Paper

In the age of the internet, a new maxim has emerged: if it exists, there is an Instagram page for it.
In this case, the “it” refers to toilet paper, but not just any old toilet paper: only the most #ToiletPaperlicious toilet paper is featured on the Instagram page for Toilet Paper Magazine.
Despite its name, the magazine itself features artwork and graphic design pieces across a range of genres and styles; it doesn’t just cover toilet paper. Even so, the magazine’s creators decided to take the their magazine title in a very literal sense.
Perhaps more surprisingly, the page has just over 6000 followers. That’s no small feat for a page focused entirely on toilet paper.
Then again, this is no regular toilet paper. Check out a few below:
For more toilet-paper related news, check out this Mexican businessman who is fighting back against Trump with a special kind of toilet paper.