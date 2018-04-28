New Prince Album To Be Released!

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via: ODE Magazine

There will be new Prince music!

April 21, 2018 marked two years since the legend’s death. Although a sad day, fans around the world perked up when they got a special announcement. Prince’s estate announced they would be releasing previously unheard music and unseen footage of the artist. Troy Carter led the unveiling of the material. Among the many treasures locked away, Prince’s estate released a previously unheard original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Sinead O’Connor made the song famous in 1990, leaving this version largely unheard up until now. The video for the recently released Prince version contains footage from a Prince and the Revolution rehearsal in 1984. The video’s YouTube description states:

“It was in this very room at Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota that Prince created and committed to tape one of his most beloved and iconic compositions, which six years later would become a worldwide hit for Sinead O’Connor.”

New Album Plans

Following the release of this footage, Carter announced plans to deliver a whole album containing material that has previously been “locked in the vault.” According to Variety, since Carter took over care of Prince’s estate, the musical archives were moved to a climate controlled facility in Los Angeles where they will be archived, restored, and prepared for release. Over the past year they have been exploring the massive collection of music, footage, photos and notes the singer left behind. Now, they are almost prepared to release a new Prince album.

“Prince basically saved everything, so there are decades of music and video and artefacts, but it takes long time to go through each one of those and research the historical context: where is this from, who did he collaborate with, where was it recorded, what year, was it the final version?”

He also confirmed in that interview that a full-length album with previously unreleased material is set to drop this fall. This sounds like it was a challenge, and a difficult undertaking. But the results are sure to be legendary!

