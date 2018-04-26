YouTuber’s Anti-Drug Video Goes Viral

71 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image via

YouTuber, Gus Johnson, sends an anti-drug message out to his followers.

Johnson condemns the use of marijuana in a hilarious new YouTube video which calls marijuana ‘satan’ and urges people, ‘don’t eat that bad marijuana’.

However, he also says that you should drink alcohol instead, so you know, swings and roundabouts!

This video comes as marijuana is starting to become excepted in many countries, so the video is a fresh take on marijuana-culture.

Take a look!

So, what do you reckon? Will you be getting that beat stuck in your head all day?

Or, do you think suggesting alcohol as a solution is not the right path for Johnson?

Here is another guy fighting to condemn marijuana.