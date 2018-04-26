Creative Urban Ski Group Cut Skis In Half In Latest Video

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Real Skifi cut a pair of skis in half in their latest creative ski video.

Real Skifi are a group of Finnish boys who produce ski videos. They started making videos in 2011 and they showcase creative urban skiing. These videos have been viewed over five million times!

For those of you who don’t know, urban skiing is influenced by skateboarding and include tricks such as sliding down handrails which isn’t usually seen on a pair of skis.

The freeski world has greeted this style with enthusiasm. Sponsors, speed-giving devices, lights, friends, fans, trips and more have helped the boys create a name for themselves in this niche business.

Take a look here:

What do you reckon? Urban skiing or skateboarding?

How about this style of skiing?