Image Via
This movie is the brainchild of Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs and kicked off Sundance Film Festival 2018 in style by asking questions of racial stereotypes and giving a snapshot insight into life in modern-day Oakland.
Colin (played by Daveed Diggs) must make it though his final three days of probation to give himself a better chance at life. He and his childhood best friend Miles (Rafael Casal) work as movers, but when Colin witnesses a police shooting, their friendship takes a new dynamic and delves into the idea of identity in their neighborhood.
So far, this movie has had amazing reviews and according to acclaimed film critic Peter Debruge ” If ever there was a film to open America’s eyes, this is it.”
Check out the trailer below:
Did you watch Mindhunter season one? If so, season two is coming…