185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via

This movie is the brainchild of Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs and kicked off Sundance Film Festival 2018 in style by asking questions of racial stereotypes and giving a snapshot insight into life in modern-day Oakland.

Colin (played by Daveed Diggs) must make it though his final three days of probation to give himself a better chance at life. He and his childhood best friend Miles (Rafael Casal) work as movers, but when Colin witnesses a police shooting, their friendship takes a new dynamic and delves into the idea of identity in their neighborhood.

So far, this movie has had amazing reviews and according to acclaimed film critic Peter Debruge ” If ever there was a film to open America’s eyes, this is it.”

Check out the trailer below:

Did you watch Mindhunter season one? If so, season two is coming…