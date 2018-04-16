Home / Life / VIDEO: The Ultimate Evolution Of Douchebag Style

By on 16th April 2018

Douchebags, much like failure, are an inevitable part of life. At some point, we all come across at least one.

Even though they are definitely not my cup of tea, douchebags have come a long way stylistically.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not here to discriminate. Douchebags come in all shapes and sizes, but we cannot deny the fact that each fashion era had looks that just screamed “staple douchebag.”

The question is what specific stylistic choice gives away our average douche?

It all starts with the hair.

A video by Circa Laughs shows us the ways in which douchebag hair has evolved in the past century. Surprisingly, the video is very satisfying.

Check it out here:

