Cost-Cutting Tips: 4 Great Ways SMEs Can Save Money In 2018

If you are a startup owner, green in this viciously competitive corporate world, then you’ve got to hold tight because a tough 18 months lie ahead of you. Bloomberg reports that a saddening two out of every ten startups survive its first two tumultuous years, while the rest eight succumb to the pressures and die off, ultimately.
One of the reasons most small businesses crumbles before their second birthdays is their enormous operating expenses vis-à-vis the little profits trickling in. The current business climate may not favor brands that barely have a name or traction and, like the law of the jungle, wipes the unfit ones. For your young business to survive in this unforgiving world, however, you might have to cut costs and save money for the ‘rainy days.’
You can continue with your money-saving habits long after the business is off the ground. For now, though, consider the following cost-cutting tips for small businesses:
1. Start by consolidating your marketing efforts
Marketing is never a cheap venture, though no small business can survive the harsh corporate environment without rolling out one. So, as you market your startup, be sure to consolidate all your efforts in one basket so that you save some bucks.
If you choose to use direct mailing to publicize your new store, don’t forget to include ads and coupons in every correspondence you dispatch. It is only by piggybacking the ads this way that you get to save a massive amount while still managing to pass the message across.
For drop-shippers, Amazon 3rd party sellers and e-commerce store owners, you can also save money by advertising digitally or adopting good SEO practices. If executed well, ethical search engine optimization practices like publishing quality and keyword-rich content on your website and working striving to get free backlinks can make a huge difference.
2. Digital marketing is way cheaper and a lot effective than traditional commercials
Turns out, digital marketing is the in-thing today, usurping the traditionally preferred methods of advertising. Facebook marketing, organic marketing, email marketing and the likes are modern and can be tracked to see if they are yielding fruits or not. Of course, you should not forget to include SEO and content marketing in your digital marketing basket.
3. Offset those high-interest loans first
Maybe you funded your business using multiple loans, and credit cards and surging interest charges are threatening to close it down. To mitigate the looming financial crisis, pay down debts starting with the most pressing one.
Create a sustainable plan that favors your small business’ operational costs and still helps offset spiraling debts and apply the snowball method to counter them. Remember, your young company may not get off the ground if deficits still hold its legs!
4. On Health Care costs, slash them
As a startup, barely making any profit and working hard towards saving money, embark on your typical health care costs and audit them. This could apply if your employees have expensive company-funded health care plans and you feel it should be slashed to sustainable levels.
The best way to cut the health care costs is by negotiating for cheaper offers with healthcare insurers or institutions. Make a health insurance comparison to determine which insurer is more favorable before you take the plunge.
These aren’t the only ways of cutting costs as a startup, but certainly, they can have a huge impact. As you adopt them, keep looking for the right footing and the best, cost-effective operational practices.