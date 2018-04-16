Big Issues Surrounding Diversity In The Workplace

These days we can’t apply for a new job without being faced with some sort of blurb regarding equal rights, equality and that the company does not discriminate against anything including disability. Rightly so. After all, we live in a world where there is so much diversity that this is only ever going to be a good things in terms of experience, life choices and thoughts and how people work individually and together. But diversity doesn’t just stem from nationality or race, it stems from age, gender, and disability, and surprisingly, there are still issues that we can face within it, even today.
But how do we move past it? The problem isn’t necessarily with the employer. In fact, they do there bit by including the fact that they are an equal rights company. They cover themselves. Of course, you may think differently if you are targeted and perhaps your employer looks the other way. But that is an issue you have with them. The issues can come from all different backgrounds and walks of life. I wanted to share with you one of the biggest issues we face when it comes to diversity in the workplace and hopefully offer a bit of guidance on how perhaps you can make some positive changes.
Acceptance and respect
Some of the biggest problems surrounding diversity can stem from a lack of understanding. This can come in the form of someone having a disability and a colleague not really grasping why certain things can’t be done or accomodations need to be made. What comes with understanding is also respect for other people. Often this can be list if we don’t have the general understanding in the first place. Whether it is about cultural background, religious beliefs or that of disability, understanding leads to respect and having both hand in hand in the workplace will be the biggest platform any employer will have for a greater acceptance of diversity in the workplace. After all, everyone can bring something different to the table.
Diversity in beliefs and cultural background
Everyone can have a different belief. It might be a belief in terms of their religion, it might be who they support in terms of politics, or their background in terms of culture and how they do things. It is everyone’s right to believe what they want to believe, but in the workplace, in order for things to work smoothly, some people need to realise that these beliefs are a personal ting and not everyone will share the same view. Conversation is great, but when conversation turns into preaching where someone is trying to change the belief of someone else, this is when things can get a little dicey in the workplace. A great tip is to encourage conversation but to also remind people that they strong beliefs are independent to their job role responsibilities and duties.
Gender equality and issues surrounding it
There are some general issues surrounding gender equality. One of the biggest problems people face when it comes to gender in the workplace is things like sexual harassment. This is normally associated with women but men can actually have issues with this as well. This can be especially evident if a women is working in a male dominated environment or a man is working in a female dominated environment. Of course, if things have gotten out of hand then you can speak to US Attorneys regarding your case. However, the first port of call should be someone you trust in the workplace. Sexual harassment doesn’t need to be anything physical either, it can be remarks of a sexual nature, it can be inappropriate advances. The best way to judge would be if you feel uncomfortable. If your gut tells you it is wrong then the likelihood is that it is. Other issues surround gender equality happens to be in terms of pay. The gender pay gap still exist, and recently it has much more press coverage as more people are speaking out about it. Calling for larger corporations to publish what they pay women and men. It has been found that some men are being paid far more than women that are doing the same job. It is scary to think that we still live in a world where the gender pay gap is still so large, but with recent media coverage and more people speaking out, hopefully this issue in the workplace will soon find some sort of resolve.
Disabilities of a physical and/or mental basis
As an employer you have a duty of care to be able to accomodate any employee who can do a job, whether there is a physical or a mental disability involved. Some of the obvious issues surrounding this is companies not having the right level of access for things like wheelchairs, or the same level of care or support for people whilst in work. It is a common issue that more companies are faced with, but this is one of the issues that tends to have more compassion, and will certainly be resolved or can be with communication to the right people. Your HR department at work can help with any issues relating to disability and how your employer can help and support you while you are there.
The generation gap
In the workplace, just like you do in other situation of a social nature, you gravitate to the social groups that you have more in common with. This can be hugely evident in the workplace especially when it comes to the generation gap. Older people will gravitate to other people of a similar age, just like millenials will stick with people who understand them in terms of how they live their lives, technology and other aspects of life that can cause diversity with age. Social circles can develop in work, but what this can also do is isolate people from teams and make them feel lonely. If you find that this is happening in your workplace suggest an open communication policy. This could help bridge the gap of generations in terms of communication, be that work, or on a social level.
I hope that raising some of these common issues may help you to look a little closer at what might be going on in your workplace.