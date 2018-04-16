Daniel Craig Amazingly Decides To Come Back As Bond Once Again

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via

Over the years there has been much speculation as to whom would be filled for the iconic role of James Bond. My favorite choice would have been Idris Elba. He has said, “’I think it’s more about, we just want to have a black guy play James Bond rather than Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond.'”. Which is understandable. He has also been known to say that he wishes the new James Bond would be played by a woman- to break the internalized empty masculinity that tends to poison the franchise. It is confirmed that Daniel Craig will be reprising the role.

It has been said that,

This will be Craig’s fifth turn as James Bond – despite the fact he said he was abandoning the part two years ago. While few details about the project have been given for now, we do know that it’s set to be called James Bond 25 and that Boyle is currently writing a script with his partner in crime John Hudge (Trainspotting, The Beach, A Life Less Ordinary).

Image via

I am looking forward to Craig’s stern performance take on the legendary character. Danny Boyle is the director to start this magnificent installment as well as it has been stated, “It’s thought that shooting will begin as soon as Boyle has finished work on Beatles musical, All You Need Is Love. James Bond 25 is therefore expected for release around the end of 2019″.

Speaking of making history, one of the commemorative coins to come out is Bond related and looks pretty sharp.