Jason Statham In First Trailer About Terrifying Megalodon

Jason Statham in another action movie? Yes please.

In a recently announced $150 million budgeted film, Statham will be battling a 75-foot shark. This coming summer’s newest flick is called The Meg (short for megalodon). Do we sense some foreshadowing here?

The title alone sounds intriguing, but take a look for yourself at the just-released trailer below.

Not to critique too much, but the trailer seems a little deflated. What started as an ominous and thrilling opening turned into a semi-Broadway musical/comedy special by the end. Perhaps this film is more Sharknado than Jaws…

Regardless, Statham always manages to entertain in his heroic and action-packed roles. There might be a giant squid involved in the plot as well?

While this movie may not be the blockbuster hit it’s hyping itself to be, it will be exciting nonetheless. The Meg hits theaters August 10, 2018.

