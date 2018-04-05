Five Things You Can Do With Your Spare Time

We all have some spare time every once in a while. An afternoon or weekend perhaps, and evening or day off from work. But it is how we spend that time that can make it worthwhile or not. Chances are you might just want to relax and unwind so that you can recharge your batteries ready for the next thing you have planned. But it might be that you want to put the time to good use. So covering all bases, I thought I would share with you some of the best things you could consider doing in your spare time. I hope it gives you some inspiration or motivation for when you need it.
Start a new hobby
One of the first thing you could consider doing would be to start a new hobby. It may sound a little basic, but actually when do you really have the tie to do something a little different? Your spare time could be sued for things like starting a blog, practicing videography or photography perhaps, maybe even running or join a team in sport. The options are endless, but make sure the next time you do have some time to yourself really think about what you could be doing with it to get the most out of the time you have.
Get lost in a TV box set
Many people have become a little obsessed with tv box sets, and the latest releases form some of the biggest names, but when was the last time you binge watched something? The next time you have a spare few hours or an afternoon, why not indulge in a box set marathon or watch some movies. Relaxing and not doing anything is actually really good for you in terms of recharging the batteries.
A gaming afternoon
On the same line, if tv and movies are not your thing, then perhaps gaming is. Getting absorbed in a new game release, playing online in the multiplayer options or just enjoying the latest release of your favourite game is a great way to spend your time. Websites like Game Addik are full of articles discussing new releases so you are bound to feel inspired for investing in new games or different genres of game to try.
Spring clean your home
You may not like the idea of cleaning, but actually a sprig clean of your home could be the most productive way to spend your free time. Getting your home in order, a thorough deep clean of some of your living spaces and even decluttering your unwanted items is a great way to feel productive and get your hoe in good condition.
Make some money
Finally, why not use your spare time to make some extra money? You could fill out online surveys, perform mystery shops, or once you have declutter your home sell unwanted items online on websites like eBay. It could be a real useful way to boost your income and make more of the time you do have.
I hope that this has given you some inspiration on some of the things you can do in your spare time.