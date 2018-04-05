No Hats On The Bed! Sleep Superstitions From Around The World

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Human beings are weird. We all know that! We consider ourselves modern logical creatures yet people still believe a helluva lot of strange things.

I’m not just talking about bearded conspiracy theorists living in huts in the woods here, or even those wacky flat earth guys. No, I am talking about relatively sane individuals like you and me. And about the crazy superstitions that have persisted to influence our behaviour despite there being little to no evidence to back them up.

Superstition even reigns supreme when it comes to something as straightforward as a climbing into bed and getting a good night’s sleep. Don’t believe me, well join me now on a whistle-stop tour around the planet in four wonderfully wacky sleep superstitions.

China: The wrong side of the bed

Let us start with an easy one, getting out of bed on the wrong side. In the English speaking world we all know this as a common saying to mean someone has woken up in a grumpy mood. Spin the globe and stop it in China and suddenly the side of the bed on which you get out of bed becomes a far more important issue.

Experts in the ancient art of feng shui believe that it is essential to get out of bed on the left side. This is because they believe that the left side is associated with good health, power and money. Getting of bed on the wrong side could be a little bit more serious than just a bad mood, it could bring bad luck, despair and even death. Yikes!

China: Reflect on this

Let’s stay in China for this one, it does after all have a fifth of the world’s population so it deserves a little attention. Feng Shui doesn’t just deal with what side of the bed you should get out of, it is also concerned with what you have around your bed. And one object that it is considered very bad luck to have watching down on you as you sleep is a mirror.

While we in the west may see them as reflective friends who tell us if our hair is out of place, mirrors in ancient Chinese tradition have the added ability to capture part of your soul during the night. It is also thought that a mirror acts like a window into another world and may attract the attention of unwanted spirits. Sounds like the plot to a terrifying move to me!

If moving your bedroom mirror seems like too drastic a step, simply covering it before bed is thought to be enough to prevent you sould going on too many wanders while you slumber.

For more science-backed ways to get better rest head on over to the Sleep Advisor blog for up to date advice on all things slumber-related.

South Korea: No fans of fans

Not contend with having to worry about Kim Jong Un and his growing nuclear weapon arsenal, South Koreans also have to worry the potential of succumbing to ‘fan death’. Now, this isn’t when a Belieber dies of pure joy when Justin Bieber walks into the room. Rather it’s the widely held Korean superstition that going to sleep with a electric fan running can lead to death.

It isn’t exactly known how this particular superstition arose, most beliefs of this kind tend to have origins in a pre-enlightenment time before science and logic ruled the roost. But electric fans are obviously a product of the modern world. One interesting conspiracy theory states that it was in fact the South Korean government that either created or at least perpetuated the myth in an attempt to reduce household energy consumption during the energy crises of the 1970s.

Italy: No hats on the bed, please!

Ah, to Europe now. Home of as many weird and wonderful superstitions as it is types of cheese.

In Italy a superstition that retains some power despite little logic to back it up is the belief that placing a hat on the bed is incredibly bad luck. Even if it happens to be a fabulous fedora or a beautiful borsalino.

Again there are a host of explanations for this belief. One relates to a long lost belief that spirits live in the hair and can be transferred to the bed and therefore haunt the dreams of the sleeper.

Another postulates that the only time a priest would take off his hat in a home would be to put on his vestments to read the Last Rights, therefore a hat lying on a bed suggested someone was about to die.

A third even simpler origin could be simply that in the olden times both beds and hats were ridden with lice and nobody wanted to spread them from one to the other. Lice are not nice.

Well, there you have, four wonderfully weird sleep superstitions from around the world. Do you have any weird little habits you must do before heading to bed?