Don´t Miss: Great Examples Of Flyers

Flyers are arguably one of the most simple and useful methods of marketing that a business can employ – a flyer is basically a slip of paper of varying sizes that generally contains a business logo, a picture, and a small amount of concise text. Keep on reading to find out everything about this communication tool and to see some great examples.
One of the benefits of flyers is that they are cheap. This becomes especially true when you order in bulk, making them attractive for small or frugal companies. Another benefit is that they are totally customisable. You can find a variety of guides to help you, but there’s no rulebook when it comes to designing a flyer. It’s open to be customised however you like, with a variety of colours and font options available to best sell your brand to potential customers. Another benefit of flyer printing is that it allows a degree of face-to-face interaction with your customers, which is being gradually decreased as the world becomes more digital. When you hand a flyer to a customer, you have the opportunity to push for instant feedback and you can see whether your design is eye-catching or not.
Getting the Best from Your Flyers
Flyers can be a great, and often overlooked, marketing tool if designed properly and employed in the right way. But how many flyers have you seen be discarded basically straight away? The reason for this is that usually flyers are very generic. Customers aren’t going to be inclined to read something that looks boring, or has several long paragraphs of text for them to wade through. There’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ when it comes to designing a flyer – ultimately it’s up to whether you like the design or not. But you do need to bear in mind the fact that you are far more likely to see success if you keep your content as short as possible. Stick to eye-catching colour schemes, simple images, and to-the-point text. Long paragraphs are almost guaranteed to turn potential customers away. A terse headline, a few quick bullet points, and your contact details should be plenty to capture your potential customers’ interest.
With the world growing more digital by the day, it’s refreshing for customers to see something physical that they can hold when it comes to marketing, and as more and more businesses employ cold and remote marketing techniques, using a customised flyer is a perfect opportunity for you to make your business stand out.
Of course we would like to show you some creative flyers we discovered on Pinterest.