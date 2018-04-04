Here Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Foods Around The World!

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Here is a list of the most expensive food in the world in 2018!

Food is the way to a person’s heart and apparently to their wallets too! As a university student, most of my money goes towards food, whether it be a food shop or a takeaway. However, it is interesting to know that the food on this list costs more than some of your possessions. As a uni student, I may just have to get the budget version.

10.Maitake Mushrooms

Dollars: $1000

Pounds:£711.49

This mushroom is making headlines with its cancer-fighting effects. It is also one of the rarest species of mushroom you can find. It grows in places such as Japan, Korea, China, some rare parts of Finland and more recently The United States. This mushroom takes the title of the most expensive of all mushrooms and is valued for its rareness. Can you imagine using a $1000 mushroom in your stir-fry?

9. Westin Hotel Bagel.

Dollars: $1000

Pounds:£711.49

The New York City Westin, at Times Square has created a bagel topped with gold

The bagel itself is locally sourced and topped with white truffle cream cheese, goji berry-infused Riesling jelly and gold leaf flakes. The actual bagel needs to be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and debuted in 2007 for a limited time. The actual bagel was created to take New York’s Bagel to the next level and safe to say due to the price it succeeded.

8.Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata

Dollars: $1000

Pounds: £711.49

Brunch in Manhattan can get pricey but at Norma’s Le Parker Meridien hotel, their omelette called the “Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata” includes 10 ounces of Sevurga caviar, an entire lobster, six fresh eggs, cream, chives and lobster sauce. It is also served over a bed of Yukon gold potatoes. This will set you back $1000 dollars, however, I am all for the theme of treating yourself!

7. Craftsteak Wagyu Ribeye Steak

Dollars: $2800

Pounds: £1992.17

The cows for this meat are given the best care and treatment as can be received, they are given high-quality grass and even given beer. The cows even get massages to ensure their meat remains tender. Moreover, this type of meat usually has a high percentage of fats especial omega three and six fatty acids which is good for the body. Well, that explains the price.

6.Bombay Brassiere’s Samundari Khazana Curry

Dollars: $3200

Pounds: £2276.77

This dish was created during the release of the movie “Slumdog Millionaire,”, it consisted only of a combination of the most expensive foods. This includes a white Truffle Abalone, hollowed quail eggs, tomato, Scottish lobster coasted with gold devon crabs, Beluga caviar and of course, the cherry on top, a golden leaf.

5.Domenico Crolla’s “Pizza Royale 007”

Dollars: $4200

Pounds: £2988.26

Domenico Crolla is a talented chef mainly known for his pizzas with portraits on them. The pizza which is 007 inspired, has lobsters that are marinated in the expensive French brandy, Cognac. It also has caviar toppings that are marinated in champagne and edible gold flakes. I’m surprised that alongside those features, the pizza was not shaken or stirred.

4.Densuke Black Melon

Dollars: $6000

Pounds: £4268.94

I personally do not believe fruit should cost this much! However, this is a rare type of melon grown only in Japan on an island called Hokkaido.This melon is also sweeter than your average watermelon and is expensive because it only grows in one part of the world.

3. Yubari King Melons

Dollars: $12000

Pounds: £8537.88

Continuing the trend of expensive fruit, this is also a rare species of melons that are very expensive because of their distinct nature and value, they are usually auctioned out. The Yubari melon is grown in Japan in greenhouses, and are sometimes given as gifts by the rich and elite in Japan.

2.Almas Caviar

Dollars: $25000

Pounds: £17787.25

Well, it is self-explanatory that caviar is expensive, so can you imagine how much a rare one would cost? The Almas Caviar is from Iran. Almas normally are produced from the eggs of an albino sturgeon which is 50-100 years old. The Caviar is taken from the skin and rolled in the mouth to feel its sweet taste. The only place this is sold is in England, at a place known as Caviar House & Pruner in London. To make this more interesting, the actual tin the caviar is in is made of gold.

And finally, the most expensive food item of 2018 is (drumroll please):

1.Italian white Alba truffle

Dollars: $7680

Pounds:£5471.36

White truffles have already been established as expensive, so what makes this one so special? Well, the Italian Alba Truffle is very difficult to cultivate, it is an edible fungus that is prepared for the rich and wealthy. It is also prepared for desserts and is mostly grown in Italy. You can even make butter or flour out of this truffle! Why is this number one? Depending on how much they weigh, the biggest one was sold for $160,406!

So if the average person were to have all of these items in their fridge/freezer/cupboard, this is how much it would cost:

Dollars: $63,880

Pounds: £45,449.98

Can you imagine that as your weekly food shop?

Well, there you have it! There is a list of the most expensive food in 2018! Let’s see what turns up next year! For more expensive food, don’t forget to check out this article on the most expensive avocado on toast!