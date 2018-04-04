Instagram Account Features Worth Beyond Bodyweight

We are more than numbers

In a world where men and the media constantly body-shame women, it’s immensely empowering when those same women shut down their haters. British actress and TV presenter, Jameela Jamil, is one of the women doing just that thanks to Instagram.

Jamil recently launched a brilliant Instagram account, @I_Weigh . With the goal of throwing body ideals out the window and highlighting strong and beautiful women, Jamil’s account already has 14,0000+ subscribers.

Part of Jamil’s mission is for women to post authentic selfies emphasizing, “they’re worth more than what they weigh”. The actress is seeking to promote female body positivity and remind women that there are many more impressive and important traits to a person than a number on a scale.

On March 15th, Jamil posted an “I Weigh” selfie. After encouraging feedback from the women following her personal account, she decided to kickoff the larger @I_Weigh movement that day. Of the account’s beginning, she says:

“This post of mine started a mad wave of amazing women posting their own back to me in our revolution against shame and self-hatred over our looks, perpetuated by the media. I have received thousands and they are all too beautiful to not celebrate. I have started an account called @I_Weigh to post them all. Send me yours to that account! I’m tired of seeing women just ignore what’s amazing about them and their lives and their achievements, just because they don’t have a bloody thigh gap. The link is in my bio but please follow the account so we can start this revolution properly and make the fashion and media industry see how many of us are done with this shit.”

The actress has posted daily on the account since its creation. Jamil’s own “I Weigh” post was quite inspiring. She wrote:

“I weigh: lovely relationship. Great friends. I laugh everyday. I love my job. I make an honest living. I’m financially independent. I speak out for women’s rights. I like my bingo wings. I like myself in spite of EVERTYHING I’ve been told by the media to hate about myself.”

Each powerful woman is ditching scales, numbers, and stereotypical model bodies in their photos. Rather, these women are baring themselves in raw and uninhibited Instagram pictures showcasing their worth in more ways than just pounds. Massive shout outs to every one of these women – you are all immensely inspiring!

