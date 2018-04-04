Home / TV & Film / VIDEO: WatchMojo’s Top 10 South Park Villains

VIDEO: WatchMojo’s Top 10 South Park Villains

By on 4th April 2018

Feature image Via

South Park, at twenty-one seasons deep, is a stronghold of masterfully-crafted, comedic, evil genius villains.

If you haven’t been on the internet in a while, WatchMojo is a popular YouTube channel that showcases every single Top 10 that you can think of, literally. That being said, they are virtually the experts on making Top-10’s. And what better Top 10 to make than of South Park’s  villains. They’re simply endless.

Whether your favorite is Professor Chaos or Mickey Mouse, here’s WatchMojo’s Top 10 South Park Villains:

Can’t get enough South Park? Neither can I. Here’s the Inside Scoop On Creating Ike’s Voice!

Located on Long Island, I'm an aspiring writer with a passion for everything from culture to martial arts to food, etc. I'm currently studying toward my Bachelor's degree at Stony Brook University with a Major in English and a Minor in Journalism.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *