Roaming Robots Aid Elders In Japan’s Nursing Homes

Technology has advanced so much, and progress has been shown to help people in everyday life. Even mundane tasks such as keeping someone company can be given to robots in our modern time. In japan, there are nursing homes that lean to embracing technology to make their lives easier and more fun as well as aiding in special tasks that need technological assistance. Pictures have been released to show just how technology can be used for the greater good- to help people who are old enough where they cannot help themselves:

“A woman claps to call AIBO, a pet dog robot at Shin-tomi nursing home”

“Yoichi Suzuki shows pet dog robot AIBO to his mother at his house. Suzuki’s father used the AIBO for his rehabilitation.”

“A caretaker wearing a motion assist equipment Muscle Suit carries a resident from a bed to a wheelchair at Shin-tomi nursing home.” “Residents follow moves made by humanoid Pepper during an afternoon exercise routine at Shin-tomi nursing home.” “A resident approaches Pepper to pat its head during an afternoon exercise routine at Shin-tomi nursing home.” All images via

These heartwarming pictures show the lighter side of the use of robots. It has been reported:

Most facilities using them, including Shin-tomi, have relied on local and central government subsidies to help cover the costs. Individuals can also use nursing care insurance to help cover approved products, but those numbers are tiny. And so far, the robots have not reduced Shin-tomi’s personnel costs or working hours. “We haven’t gotten that far yet,” said Kimiya Ishikawa, president and CEO of Silverwing Social Welfare Corp, which runs Shin-tomi. “We brought them in mostly to improve the working environment, keep staffers from getting back injuries and make things safer.” What they have done, he said, is boost the morale of both staff and residents.

This is a stark contrast between what Stephen Hawking was afraid of- robots that will end humanity.