VIDEO: Black Panther Cast Answers Would-You-Rather Questions On Buzzfeed

By on 2nd April 2018
What better way to bond with your cast members than to play a classic game of Would You Rather? Especially when it’s Black Panther edition.

Buzzfeed put together a classic game, facing this all-star cast against each other with questions like “Would you rather spoon with T’Challa or W’Kabi?” I know who I’d rather spoon with (cough, cough, Killmonger).

Check out the cast of Black Panther answering these crazy questions:

Located on Long Island, I'm an aspiring writer with a passion for everything from culture to martial arts to food, etc. I'm currently studying toward my Bachelor's degree at Stony Brook University with a Major in English and a Minor in Journalism.
