Virgil Abloh Bags Top Position At Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh has been named artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

The 37 year-old will be replacing Kim Jones in the role after Jones resigned two months ago to join Christian Dior. (*gasp*)

As New York Time reports, Abloh will be Louis Vuitton’s first African American artistic director. What is even more shocking is that he is one of only two black designers to hold such a job.

I mean, seriously? It’s 2018!

Anyway Abloh, a trained architect and Kanye West creative collaborator is thrilled with the news

image via Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

He said: “This opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean at a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my wildest dreams. And to show a younger generation that there is no one way anyone in this kind of position has to look is a fantastically modern spirit in which to start.”

Known for his work with major sportswear brands, Virgil Abloh created enormous hype last year when he redesigned ten iconic Nike shoes.

Here’s to you and your new job, Abloh!

