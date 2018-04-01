Move Over Romeo: Margot Robbie Takes On Shakespeare

James D Morgan/Getty Images

Margot Robbie is endeavoring to create a TV series, retelling 10 classic Shakespearean tales with a feminine twist.

Margot has spoken about making her own opportunities as a woman in entertainment. She said, “I do feel like I’m shaping my career in a way that I want it”. Therefore, she wishes to help bring that opportunity to other women.

It has been announced that Robbie is working with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to bring the bard to the screen. She told the Australian Associated Press that she is in talks with less-known women in film. This includes relatively new, up-and-coming filmmakers. This new venture makes sense after Robbie said of her company “we want female-driven content and female storytellers.”

Dr Rokison-Woodall, from The Shakespeare Institute, said: “people have been updating Shakespeare’s plays in order to comment on contemporary situations for an awfully long time.”

However, Robbie’s project is in conjunction with the “Me too” and “Time’s Up” movements. The more entertainment that breaches this topic of equality in its subject matter and its production, the better. It opens up the topic, especially to young people who may be studying Shakespeare.

Carol Rutter, professor at the University of Warwick, said: “there are all sorts of plays in Shakespeare where we would like to hear the women talk.” In some of the bard’s plays, the women have large roles in the plot. Although, they often observe rather than take action. Hopefully, Margot will be able to utilize these aspects of the plays. We cannot wait to see this, both in terms of on and off screen.

