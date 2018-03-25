Music Therapy: There’s Something In It

86 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Have you ever heard the lyrics, or the tune of a song and that song ends up defining that moment in your life? Like, you’ll hear the song years later and boom – you’re right back where you were when you first heard it, like some vivid hallucination. Music has been used to soothe the senses for centuries, from the first pluck of the harp during a first-class dinner which calms and uplifts, to the rocking scenes at festivals that let out all the adrenaline you hold in during a regular day.

Music is one of the things that brings people together on a soulful level. There are plenty of companies out there that can help you to link up with other music lovers, and you can read their blog and discover how you can do that. You can be from two entirely separate walks of life and yet all it takes is the conversation about an artist or a tune to break down those social barriers. Music has been known to be healing. Think about it; you’ve just had a break-up and the one thing that you do is turn on your iPod and scroll to something emotive, just so you have a reason to sob. Even the happy times in life, such as your first dance, will be inscribed in the core of your very being purely because of the song that danced you into married life.

One of the biggest uses of music therapy is to reduce stress. No matter what situation you are in, you can plug in your headphones and dance it out. Stress means elevated levels of adrenaline shooting around your body and when you are dancing out the stress, you are soothing that adrenaline from ricocheting around your body. There are also music therapies out there that are specific to those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. These can be used as a way for those locked in another time to express themselves. Playing songs from another era to someone with dementia can help them to place themselves in a calm position and soothe their upset. Music therapy has also been used to treat children with autism, as they find a comfort in the beat of the music being played to them. It’s recommended that children in the womb can be soothed by music played directly to them and that they can remember the songs that they heard in later life.

Music is powerful. It has the ability to heal, to evoke sadness, to make people happy and to simply give you something to bust a move to. You can meet new people through having a love of music that others may not share. You can go to events that are specifically to celebrate certain types of music. There is so much involved in the music industry and as people, we do everything that we can to find a style that suits us. Music has something for everyone, no matter what you do or where you are from. It’s the one universal thing that unites everyone together.