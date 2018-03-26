WATCH: James Pearson And His Comrades Scale Europe’s Biggest Sea Cliff

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Choss is fun…right?

Choss is loose, dangerous and dirty rock. Most climbers dislike choss, but British climber James Pearson has no regard for the hazard. Pearson recruited two other world-renowned climbers to ascend one of the world’s tallest sea cliffs, that just so happens to be riddled with choss, among other dangers. The Faroe Islands house Europe’s biggest sea cliff. Originally, they were denied the permission to make the climb. But after meeting with local farmers and explaining why there were there and what they wanted to accomplish, the farmer who owned the land at the peak of the cliff gave them the go ahead. Watch the treacherous journey below!

