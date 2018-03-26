Florida High School Shooting Students Required To Wear Clear Backpacks

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

By now, I think it is safe to assume that we all have heard of the unfortunate tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida. It has been a little bit over a month since students at MSD faced a deadly mass shooting that resulted in 17 people dead and an additional 17 injured. As a result, school officials are now implementing more preventative measures, one of which involves clear backpacks.

In a letter addressed to students’ parents, the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, Robert W. Runcie, defends the choice for new policies:

“We want to assure you that the safety and security of our students and employees remain our highest priorities.”

According to Runcie, clear backpacks are the best and permissible option: “Clear backpacks are the only backpacks permitted on campus.”

Along with the clear backpack rule, school officials are also adding more mental health services and security measures, which includes more surveillance and metal detectors.

Some students, on the other hand, are far from pleased about the new upgrades, making it clear that a lot of work still needs to be done:

well we already have clear backpacks at our school – a boy still managed to bring a knife and bullets so yeah. If they want to commit a crime, THEY WILL FIND A WAY. This is not always effective just saying. https://t.co/PLJa489NZd — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) March 22, 2018

s/o to America for making my school seem like jail now because legislators don’t have common sense gun reform on their agendas https://t.co/MJZFeaeiSa — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) March 21, 2018

